Dr. Garth Garramone, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Garth Garramone, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Carolina East Internal Medicine2604 M L KING JR BLVD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 636-4502
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I met Dr. Garrimone via Skype the first time due to Covid. I was impressed with his thoroughness, professionalism plus he was easy to talk with. I have since met him personally and highly recommend him. He takes time to explain things and provides excellent medical and physical care.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Garramone has seen patients for Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garramone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
