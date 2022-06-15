Overview

Dr. Garth Garramone, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Garramone works at CAROLINAEAST PHYSICIANS in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.