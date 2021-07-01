Overview

Dr. Garth Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.