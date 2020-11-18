Overview

Dr. Garry Weide, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Weide works at Internal Medicine in Cedar Rapids, IA with other offices in Urbana, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.