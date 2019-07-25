Overview

Dr. Garry Summer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Summer works at Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.