Dr. Garry Stark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Stark works at Northshore Cardiac Imaging in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.