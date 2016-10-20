Dr. Ruben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garry Ruben, MD
Overview
Dr. Garry Ruben, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Ruben works at
Locations
-
1
Garry D Ruben MD11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 201, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 681-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruben?
Efficient, dynamic, pedagogically efficient with his students for whom I volunteered during the session
About Dr. Garry Ruben, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1871532663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruben works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.