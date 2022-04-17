Overview

Dr. Garry Peers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Peers works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.