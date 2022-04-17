Dr. Garry Peers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry Peers, MD
Overview
Dr. Garry Peers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Peers works at
Locations
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-7577
Surgical Specialties LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Last August, 2021 Dr. Peers performed a robotic assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy to remove my cancerous prostate. My recovery has been excellent and I have progressed faster than anticipated! Post surgical margins were clear and ongoing PSA checks show <0.1! Dr. Peers is an excellent surgeon and delivered outstanding medical care for my condition. He has my full recommendation if you are looking for a surgeon to perform this critically important and difficult surgery.
About Dr. Garry Peers, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376593269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peers works at
Dr. Peers has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Peers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.