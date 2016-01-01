Dr. Garry McCulloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCulloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry McCulloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garry McCulloch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
PHI of Fayette1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Garry McCulloch, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCulloch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCulloch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCulloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCulloch has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCulloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCulloch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCulloch.
