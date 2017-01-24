Dr. Garry Lambert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry Lambert, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garry Lambert, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Lambert works at
Locations
Saint Marys Lung & Sleep Center1050 WELLINGTON AVE, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 329-7071
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lambert took care of me when I had triple bypass at St. Mary's hospital. He has wonderful listening skills and bedside manner. I would recommend him to everyone. I have COPD and asthma.
About Dr. Garry Lambert, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1942303904
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
