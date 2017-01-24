See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Garry Lambert, DO

Critical Care Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Garry Lambert, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Lambert works at Saint Marys Lung & Sleep Center in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Marys Lung & Sleep Center
    Saint Marys Lung & Sleep Center
1050 WELLINGTON AVE, Grand Junction, CO 81501
(970) 329-7071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2017
    Dr. Lambert took care of me when I had triple bypass at St. Mary's hospital. He has wonderful listening skills and bedside manner. I would recommend him to everyone. I have COPD and asthma.
    Barbara Christianson in Grand Junction, CO 81503 — Jan 24, 2017
    About Dr. Garry Lambert, DO

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • 1942303904
    Education & Certifications

    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
