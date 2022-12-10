Dr. Garry Kitay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry Kitay, MD
Overview
Dr. Garry Kitay, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitay?
Due to an old injury to my right elbow which caused frequent pain and locking up, I was blessed to be referred to Dr. Kitay. After consultation and thorough evaluation which included x-rays and CT scan, elbow arthroscopy was performed by Dr. Kitay. Prior to the procedure Dr. Kitay made sure I was comfortable and answered all my questions. Dr. Kitay’s staff were pleasant, encouraging, efficient and professional. The arthroscopy was successful and performed flawlessly. I went home the same day and later that evening Dr. Kitay called me himself to check on how I was doing. I was surprised to say the least, and knew that Dr. Kitay’s patient care was genuine and exceptional. It has been less than two weeks since the procedure, and I have been pain free. Each day stronger and with greater elbow flexibility. Dr. Kitay and his staff are wonderful and I could not be more pleased with the results. Lastly, Dr. Kitay treats each of his patients with dignity and respect. God Bless!
About Dr. Garry Kitay, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265436034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitay accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitay has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.