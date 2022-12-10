Overview

Dr. Garry Kitay, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Kitay works at Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.