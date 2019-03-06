Dr. Grayson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garry Grayson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garry Grayson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with RMC/JSU Health Center.
Locations
Grayson and Associates PC2200 Lakeshore Dr Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
Grayson and Associates PC Park Plaza2204 Lakeshore Dr Ste 440, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 874-7844
The Salvation Army Youth Services6001 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35212 Directions (205) 323-6383
Hospital Affiliations
- RMC/JSU Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is awesome and very attentive. Better experience than I could have ever imagined.
About Dr. Garry Grayson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1043260409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Psychiatry
