Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gewirtzman works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin and Cancer Associates Llp
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 693-9648
    Skin and Cancer Associates
    261 N University Dr Ste 720, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 473-6750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2019
    Exceptional. Great Dr & staff. My wife and I never felt rushed. Checked us both from head to toe.
    About Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932104502
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garry Gewirtzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gewirtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gewirtzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gewirtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gewirtzman works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gewirtzman’s profile.

    Dr. Gewirtzman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gewirtzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gewirtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gewirtzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gewirtzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gewirtzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

