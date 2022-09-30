Dr. Garrison Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrison Smith, MD
Dr. Garrison Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Jackson Ob-gyn Associates P.c.8 Medical Center Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 664-7395
Lexington Location202 W Church St, Lexington, TN 38351 Directions (731) 968-2006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
His office and he was very professional and thorough.
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
