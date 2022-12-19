See All Otolaryngologists in Winchester, VA
Dr. Garrison Morin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Garrison Morin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Morin works at Intergeative Ear Nose Throat in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrative Ear Nose Throat
    158 Front Royal Pike Ste 108, Winchester, VA 22602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 313-8976

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I had been sick for years with sinus issues the worst migraines and prescription meds and otc did nothing for me. I had balloon sinuplasty from Dr Morin and I feel like a new person! It’s been decades since I have been pain free and have felt so good and I am today because of him! I can breathe my headaches are gone I feel younger and stronger, I was weak from pain and side effects from medications I’m truly AMAZED and beyond GRATEFUL for Dr. Morin and his staff- Norma- she is fantastic! Don’t go anywhere else- Dr. Morin has the answers and the skills like no other! Five Stars??????????He is the BEST! Thank you so much Dr. Morin for giving me a new quality of life that I did not know existed! I’m so happy and I’m finally finally pain free!
    Laura Dawn Unger — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Garrison Morin, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1003874934
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • The Citadel
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrison Morin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morin works at Intergeative Ear Nose Throat in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Morin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

