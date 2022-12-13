Overview

Dr. Garrison Christian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Christian works at Gessler C in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.