Dr. Garrick Prejean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Garrick Prejean, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Northwest Clinic2400 Nw 24th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106 Directions (817) 569-5000
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Dr. Prejean is amazing and I highly recommend him. He makes you feel like you have known him a long time and is soft spoken and nice.
Psychiatry
36 years of experience
English
LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Psychiatry
Dr. Prejean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prejean accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prejean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prejean has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prejean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prejean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prejean.
