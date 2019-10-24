Overview

Dr. Garrick Prejean, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Prejean works at Northwest Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.