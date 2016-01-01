See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Garrick Mullis, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Dr. Mullis works at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Park Road in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients.

    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Park Road
    Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Park Road
4304 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Drug Withdrawal
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Drug Withdrawal

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

  • Emergency Medicine
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1427006865
  • Palmetto Alliance
  • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
  • Emergency Medicine
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Cabarrus

