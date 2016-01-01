Dr. Garrick Mullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrick Mullis, MD
Dr. Garrick Mullis, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Park Road4304 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (704) 908-2739
- Emergency Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427006865
- Palmetto Alliance
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Emergency Medicine
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
