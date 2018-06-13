Overview

Dr. Garrick Cason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Cason works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.