Overview

Dr. Garri Pasklinsky, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Pasklinsky works at Great South Bay Surgical in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.