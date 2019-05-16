Dr. Garri Pasklinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasklinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garri Pasklinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Garri Pasklinsky, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Pasklinsky works at
Locations
Great South Bay Surgical580 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, caring Doctor. Explained everything to me. I wouldn't use anybody else for my issues. Recommend Dr Pasklinsky highly! Very pleasant, helpful staff too
About Dr. Garri Pasklinsky, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225279805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasklinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasklinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasklinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasklinsky works at
Dr. Pasklinsky has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasklinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasklinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasklinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasklinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasklinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.