Dr. Garrett Watts, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Watts, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Broken Arrow Orthopedics10507 E 91st St Ste 350, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 451-3000
Orthopedic Hopsital of Oklahoma2408 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 451-3000
Saint Francis Hospital South LLC10501 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watts did surgery on my left hand 7 years ago and I've not had trouble with it since. I need the same surgery on my right hand now and cannot think of a better surgeon or doctor. I would defintely recommend Dr. Watts.
About Dr. Garrett Watts, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255373122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.