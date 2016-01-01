Overview

Dr. Garrett Van Ostran, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Van Ostran works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

