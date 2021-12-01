Overview

Dr. Garrett Tallman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Tallman works at Dr. Garrett Tallman in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.