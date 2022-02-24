Overview

Dr. Garrett Sullivan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.



Dr. Sullivan works at Garrett Sullivan, MD LLC in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.