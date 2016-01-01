See All Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Medical Oncology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Garrett Sherwood, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wake Forest University / Bowman Gray School Of Medicine|Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Sherwood works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Dr. Garrett Sherwood, MD
    About Dr. Garrett Sherwood, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Male
    • 1871835173
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University / Bowman Gray School Of Medicine|Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrett Sherwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherwood works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sherwood’s profile.

    Dr. Sherwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

