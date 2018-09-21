Dr. Garrett Sanford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Sanford, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Sanford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville3000 Medical Center Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 553-2200
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 553-2200
Hidden Springs Dialysis Clinic3000 NW A St, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 463-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens well to patient and family members Treats symptoms, root causes and future issues Very gentle and kind
About Dr. Garrett Sanford, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1639370851
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanford has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.