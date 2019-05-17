Dr. Garrett Peel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Peel, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Peel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7670 Woodway Dr Ste 160, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (409) 767-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great, compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Garrett Peel, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134317969
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
