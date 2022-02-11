Dr. Garrett Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garrett Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health9601 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-4910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
My husband referred Dr. Nelson to me and I can see why-he is so through and knowledgeable about skin. I did not like how he grabbed my notes.
About Dr. Garrett Nelson, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295098440
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Missouri State University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.