Dr. Garrett Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.



Dr. Nelson works at Baptist Health in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.