Overview

Dr. Garrett Nash, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nash works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.