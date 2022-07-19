Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsunaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD is a Phlebologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Matsunaga works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Urology20911 Earl St Ste 140, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 331-0493Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matsunaga?
Dr Matsunaga has been wonderful with providing information about my condition and solving it.
About Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
- Phlebology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1740201623
Education & Certifications
- U California Irvine-Robotics Fellowship|University Of California, Irvine
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- U California Irvine-Surgery Dept
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matsunaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matsunaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Matsunaga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Matsunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matsunaga works at
Dr. Matsunaga speaks Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsunaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matsunaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matsunaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.