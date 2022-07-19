Overview

Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD is a Phlebologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Matsunaga works at South Bay Urology in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.