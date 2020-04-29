Dr. Lischer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett Lischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garrett Lischer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Lischer works at
Locations
1
Park West II9245 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-3811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
3
Tennessee Urology - Urologic Surgery Center of Knoxville210 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 531-5119
4
Tennessee Urology Associates800 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste A101, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 483-1093
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Lischer for several years and he has always been very professional, open, honest, frank and compassionate.
About Dr. Garrett Lischer, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831185107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
