Overview

Dr. Garrett Lasalle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Lasalle works at South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights, OH with other offices in Tuxedo Park, NY and Wallkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.