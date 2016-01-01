Dr. Garrett Kelly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Kelly, DO
Overview
Dr. Garrett Kelly, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Nowcare - First Colonial1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 352-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Garrett Kelly, DO
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1407820939
Education & Certifications
- Rolling Hill Hosp/Temple U
- Metro Hosp-Parkview
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
