Overview

Dr. Garrett Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.