Dr. Garrett Hyman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garrett Hyman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Hyman works at
Locations
Lake Washington Sports & Spine1600 116th Ave NE Ste 206, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 818-0558
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was hit by a car last year - as a pedestrian. I had basic treatment for broken bones plus medication for a resulting DVT (blood clot). After 6 months - I was still struggling with 2 chronic conditions. Then I went to Dr. Hyman. Employing ultra sound - he diagnosed the extent of my injuries. He also referred me to a physical therapist specifying pain reduction therapy; and to a vascular doctor to treat my now post thrombotic syndrome. This resulted in a wellness without pain and untreated conditions. Dr. Hyman identified areas of treatment that went beyond my “just getting by”. This will be important as I age. Additionally, Dr. Hyman, and his staff, are caring and attentive. He will be my "go to" doctor in the future for his expertise of non-invasive treatments of arthritis or injuries. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Garrett Hyman, MD
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871554675
Education & Certifications
- Kesler Instit Rehab and UMDNJ
- University of Washington
- St Peters Med Ctr/UMDNJ RWJMS
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyman speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.