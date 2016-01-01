Overview

Dr. Garrett Hisatake, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.



Dr. Hisatake works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.