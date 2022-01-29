Dr. Garrett Harte, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Harte, DPM
Dr. Garrett Harte, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists1800 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 758-8818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cortez Foot & Ankle.Specialists, P.A.8927 Us Highway 301 N, Parrish, FL 34219 Directions (941) 776-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sarasota/Cooper Creek8430 Cooper Creek Blvd Ste 101, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 360-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
My first time appointment with doctor Hart was very impressive. His office staff were quite friendly and made me very comfortable.Doctor Hart took his time with me , and he was quite patient . P answered all of my questions about my issue . He has a really nice personality . Overall I couldn't be pleased more , and I look forward to my next appointment .
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- West Jersey Hlth Systems
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Harte works at
