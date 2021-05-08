See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, United Hospital and United Hospital District.

Dr. Griffin works at Midwewst Ent. Specialists in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwewst Ent. Specialists
    Midwewst Ent. Specialists
2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 240, Saint Paul, MN 55125
  2. 2
    3440 Oleary Ln # 102, Saint Paul, MN 55123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • United Hospital
  • United Hospital District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 08, 2021
    I am very happy with Dr. Griffin. Dermatology Associates recommended I go to him to have some work done to make a previous Facial surgery look better. I’m very pleased with the results. I feel so much better about my appearance after his work. Their mission statement truly applies. Confident people change the world and they gave me back some of my confidence.
    Guy — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326169160
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virgina
    • University of Michigan
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Midwewst Ent. Specialists in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

    Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

