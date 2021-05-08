Overview

Dr. Garrett Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, United Hospital and United Hospital District.



Dr. Griffin works at Midwewst Ent. Specialists in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.