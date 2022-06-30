Dr. Garrett Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Garner, MD
Overview
Dr. Garrett Garner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Northlake Obstetrics & Gynecology PA6124 W Parker Rd Ste 136, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garner made me feel so comfortable and safe! I went in for my first Pap smear and annual exam, and was honestly so nervous. He met with me in his office before the exam, and went over my medical history and got to know me a little before the appointment began. It put my mind and ease, and the time spent in the exam room was less than 5 minutes. All went well, and I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for an OBGYN
About Dr. Garrett Garner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Souhwestern Medical Center-Parkland
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
