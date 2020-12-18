Overview

Dr. Garrett Franzoni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Franzoni works at Cape Fear Reg Urological Clinic in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.