Dr. Bressler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett Bressler, MD
Dr. Garrett Bressler, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Garrett S Bressler, MD1920 Front St Ste 810, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 383-6696
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing him for an annual skin checkup for at least 15 years to make sure there is no returning skin cancer. Sometimes he takes off a skintag if it itches, but never pushes me to do it, so long as it is benign. He checks thoroughly and I have been cancer free for 20 years. He knows every type of mole, freckle or bump.
About Dr. Garrett Bressler, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bressler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bressler has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bressler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressler.
