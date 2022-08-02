Overview

Dr. Garrett Bird, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bird works at Sleep and Breathe Specialists in Riverton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.