Overview

Dr. Garo Garabedian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Garabedian works at SMG Waltham Medical Group-OB/GYN in Waltham, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA and Andover, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.