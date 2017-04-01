Overview

Dr. Garo Darian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Darian works at Garo B Darian MD in Glendale, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.