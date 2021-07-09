See All Neurosurgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Barkhoudarian works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center
    2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7450
    Pacific Neuroscience Institute
    2125 Arizona Ave Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7640
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance
    5215 Torrance Blvd # 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 212-5361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Traumatic Brain Injury
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Esthesioneuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Dr. Barkhoudarian is an EXCEPTIONAL EXPERT in his field! After a life altering event in December of 2020 I started rapidly losing vision in the right eye accompanied by headaches with strong fatigue. A visit to an ophthalmologist and an MRI lead to a discovery of a meningioma tumor collapsing my right optic nerve. Dr. Barkhoudarian and two of his fellow neurosurgeons, Dr. Kelly and Dr. Avery, worked diligently for almost 12 hours to remove the meningioma tumor that heavily grew into my brain membrane. It's been 3 months since my surgery; my vision has recovered substantially and my scar, skilfully hidden in my eyebrow, is barely even noticeable. Dr. Barkhoudarian and his team did an AMAZING job! I am eternally grateful for such compassionate, diligent and skillful care!
    Irina Allison — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Armenian
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital At Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkhoudarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkhoudarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkhoudarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barkhoudarian has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkhoudarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkhoudarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkhoudarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkhoudarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkhoudarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

