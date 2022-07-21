See All Ophthalmologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Garner Wild, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Garner Wild, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Garner Wild, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Wild works at Columbia Eye Clinic in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Eye Clinic
    1920 Pickens St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 779-3070
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Columbia Eye Clinic
    100 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 356-0000
  3. 3
    Columbia Eye Clinic
    100 Summit Centre Dr, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 252-8566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wild?

    Jul 21, 2022
    I’ve been Dr Wild’s patient since she joined the practice. I saw Dr Johnson before her. She’s always friendly yet professional. She does seem rushed at times. The recent visit was to discuss cataract surgery. She seemed honest in her recommendations based on my vision & eye issues. Her assistant, Sarah, answered most of my questions before I saw the Dr. I would & have recommended Dr Wild to family & friends.
    Turtle Beach — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Garner Wild, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Garner Wild, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wild to family and friends

    Dr. Wild's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wild

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Garner Wild, MD.

    About Dr. Garner Wild, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902868565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garner Wild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wild has seen patients for Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Garner Wild, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.