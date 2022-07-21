Dr. Garner Wild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garner Wild, MD
Overview
Dr. Garner Wild, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Wild works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Eye Clinic1920 Pickens St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-3070MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Columbia Eye Clinic100 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 356-0000
-
3
Columbia Eye Clinic100 Summit Centre Dr, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 252-8566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wild?
I’ve been Dr Wild’s patient since she joined the practice. I saw Dr Johnson before her. She’s always friendly yet professional. She does seem rushed at times. The recent visit was to discuss cataract surgery. She seemed honest in her recommendations based on my vision & eye issues. Her assistant, Sarah, answered most of my questions before I saw the Dr. I would & have recommended Dr Wild to family & friends.
About Dr. Garner Wild, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902868565
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wild accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wild works at
Dr. Wild has seen patients for Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.