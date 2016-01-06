Dr. Garner Meads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garner Meads, MD
Overview
Dr. Garner Meads, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Meads works at
Locations
-
1
South Valley ENT - West Jordan3584 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 566-8304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Aspen Facial Plastic Surgery4651 W 13400 S Ste 120, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 566-8304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meads?
Dr Meads has been very professional with me & my kids always! My first encounter with him was 8 yrs ago when my daughter was having severe eat infections. He did the surgery & she was never better! Now we have a another baby wit eat infections & he did the surgery & she is also doing amazing! I absolutely love Meads & would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Garner Meads, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1760498026
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meads has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meads accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meads works at
Dr. Meads has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Meads. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.