Dr. Garner Johnson, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Garner Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Capital District Colon/Rectal in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 310, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-2776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ulcerative Colitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Varices
Fecal Incontinence
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Atresia
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Prolapse
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Tonsillitis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr. Johnson operated on me in October 2019. The surgery ended up being more complex than anticipated. He and his assistant spent a long amount of time removing the cancer and the associated infection. It was a major project. One year later, I feel great and am normal except for the large scar. Dr. Johnson was consultive and kept me apprised of the situation. Thank you Dr. Johnson. I am glad that I had you as my surgeon.
    John Irwin — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Garner Johnson, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801948377
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad School
    • Fell Mayo Grad School
    • University Chicago
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
