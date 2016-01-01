Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garman Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Garman Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
Chatham Medical PC139 Centre St Ste 607, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 766-2800
Gramercy Park Physicians10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Garman Ho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Cantonese
- 1891894986
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Ho has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Allergic Rhinitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Cantonese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.