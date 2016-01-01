Dr. Garlanda Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garlanda Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Garlanda Parker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Garlanda L. Parker M.d.13321 N Meridian Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Garlanda Parker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
