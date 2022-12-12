Overview

Dr. Garland Gudger Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.



Dr. Gudger Jr works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.